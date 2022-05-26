Disney finds itself intertwined in a corruption inquiry in Anaheim

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) finds itself in the midst of a corruption inquiry in Anaheim California where Disneyland Resorts is located. According to an FBI affidavit, it mentions that the Disney and executives are entangled in a “cable” where they have met with local elected officials to sway public policy decisions.

The Wall Street Journal reported that in the 100-page affidavit, Carrie Nocella, Disneyland Resort’s head of external affairs aids in the assemblance of meetings between the two parties. It should be noted that both DIS and Nocella have not been accused of wrongdoing at this time.

In addition, WSJ reported that a Disney spokesperson stated: “We believe we have acted fully in accordance with the law and are prepared to cooperate with authorities if they so request in the course of their investigation.”

This is Disney’s second time this year to be involved with local politics as earlier in the year they were connected with Florida’s divisive education bill.

Walt Disney price action: DIS is +0.2% in premarket trading after the stock closed up 1.6% on Wednesday. Moreover, DIS is -34.1% year-to-date and the firm also trades lower over a longer one-year trading period, down 41.4%.

In related news, Disney’s name has been thrown out there as a potential suiter in a takeover for Electronic Arts.