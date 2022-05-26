Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares fell on Thursday after the semiconductor company forecast second-quarter results that were weaker-than-expected, blaming the war in Ukraine and China's Covid-related lockdowns, prompting analysts to cut their price target on worries of a prolonged slowdown in the gaming division.

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland, who rates Nvidia (NVDA) shares positive, lowered his per-share price target to $260 from $280, noted there is the potential risk for further headwinds, citing several factors.

"We wonder if NVIDIA also did not include some reduced sales into the channel in July (and perhaps some in October) to make way for the 4000 series," Rolland wrote in a note to clients, adding that Wall Street analysts are now likely a "modest" 8% sequential growth, compared to 20% "and is therefore conservative enough."

Nvidia (NVDA) shares fell slightly more than 5% to $161.05 in premarket trading, while competitor Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares fell 1.5%.

Citi analyst Atif Malik lowered his per-share price target on Nvidia (NVDA) to $315 from $350, noting that the "gaming reset" provides an attractive entry point for investors.

"While we had cut our gaming estimates in April on Russia/China concerns, we trim 2022/23 [adjusted earnings per share] further by 4%/3% and reduce [target price] by 10% on lower market multiples," Malik wrote in a note to clients.

"With stock, trading at [24 times price to earnings] vs [20 times] prior trough levels and 20% discount to large cap tech growth peers, we like the risk-reward in the stock."

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore lowered his per-share price target to $182 from $217, noting that although the data center business is strong, a "correction" in the gaming business is all but assured, due to weaker PC gaming software software and slower Ethereum mining.

On the earnings call, Nvidia (NVDA) Chief Executive Jensen Huang tried to assuage fears that there is s slowdown in the company's gaming segment.

"The underlying dynamics of the gaming industry is really solid," Huang said on the earnings call. He added that even including the situation with the war in Ukraine and Covid-related lockdowns in China, "the rest of the market is fairly robust."

Huang explained that is due to 100 million new gamers coming into the PC industry in the past two years, as the format has "expanded tremendously." He credited the expanded use for PCs, including content creators and influencers, people working from home as well as the traditional gamer, all of which are driving the demand for Nvidia's (NVDA) GeForce GPUs.

Looking elsewhere, Rolland noted that the company's data center business continues to be a stalwart and is now its largest segment, having generated $3.75 billion in the first-quarter.

"Overall, we do not view these Gaming headwinds as a surprise and are excited for [data center] visibility and a strong ’22 roadmap that includes: H100, Grace CPU, Bluefield 3 DPU, Orin Drive SoC, and, of course, the 4000 series gaming lineup," the analyst added.

Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley restarted coverage on Nvidia (NVDA), calling it "one of the best growth names" in the semiconductor space.