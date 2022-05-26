Broadcom tops consensus in FQ2, authorizes a new $10B buyback program, acquires VMware
May 26, 2022 7:18 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)VMWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Broadcom press release (NASDAQ:AVGO): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $9.07 beats by $0.35.
- Revenue of $8.1B (+22.5% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Shares +1.6% PM.
- Q3 Outlook: Revenue of approximately $8.4B vs. consensus of $7.97B; Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 63.5% of projected revenue.
- The company's Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $10B of common stock through December 31, 2023.
- In a separate release, the company has agreed to acquired VMware (VMW) for about $61B in cash and stock.