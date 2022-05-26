Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF) said on Thursday it is mobilizing an additional three drill rigs and expanding the drilling program at its Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana.

The company said resource expansion drilling below the Ewoyaa Main deposit has returned significant widths of spodumene, with intervals of up to 80 meters in multiple drill holes, which it said bodes well for future resource upgrades.

Despite significant delays in assay turnaround time due to the lithium boom and stretched labs, Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF) said its timeline for the delivery of the Ewoyaa pre-feasibility study in Q3 remains unchanged.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF) will enter talks with Ghana's Minerals Income Investment Fund for a potential investment in the company.