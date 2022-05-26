Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is building back from losses in recent weeks as US consumers go bargain hunting.

The discount retailer reported GAAP EPS of $2.41 and $8.8 billion in revenue for the first quarter, coming in above analyst estimates by $0.11 and $90 million respectively. Additionally, same store sales held up better than anticipated, declining only 0.1% against the expectation of a 1.3% drop.

“Despite ongoing headwinds due to supply chain pressures and heightened inflation, we remained focused on controlling what we can control and delivered solid financial results, which exceeded our expectations for sales and EPS for the quarter,” CEO Todd Vasos said. “We continue to drive strategic innovation as we further differentiate Dollar General in the discount retail channel, while delivering long-term sustainable growth and value for our shareholders.”

He added that the retailer continues to expand aggressively, executing 800 “real estate projects” in the quarter.

Moving forward, management expects net sales growth to fall in a range of 10.0% to 10.5%, above the Wall Street consensus set at 9.42% prior to the earnings release. Same-store sales growth of approximately 3.0% to 3.5% likewise came in well ahead of consensus at 2.3% and was raised from the company’s previous expectation of 2.5%.

Bottom line forecasts were also encouraging, despite a 17.9% drop in operating profit for the first quarter, with diluted EPS growth in the range of 12% to 14% suggesting room to eclipse the 12.42% anticipated by analysts.

Elsewhere, the company reported that it had repurchased $747 million in stock at an average price of $220.13 per share. The remaining authorization amounts to $1.4 billion.

Shares rose over 9% at pre-market highs on Thursday.

