Snowflake plunges as analysts cut PTs, question business model on slowing growth

May 26, 2022 7:43 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)TDCBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor11 Comments

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares plunged on Thursday after the data warehousing company reported first-quarter results that missed expectations, prompting some analysts to lower their price targets and even question the business model.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback lowered his per-share price target on Snowflake to $120 from $240, a 50% cut, noting that while the first-quarter "modestly exceeded expectations," calling out the more than 40% free cash flow margin, a challenging environment is resulting in lower usage.

"[W]e note the marginal revenue beat fell short of expectations as management highlighted some customers are consuming less than originally anticipated amidst a more challenging operating environment and shifting economic landscape," Reback wrote in a note to clients, adding that companies are moving to "optimize" cloud spending as a result of slowing businesses.

Snowflake (SNOW) shares fell nearly 12.5% to $116.30 in premarket trading on Thursday.

For the quarter ended April 30, Snowflake (SNOW) lost 53 cents a share, on revenue of $422.4 million. Wall Street analysts expected the company to lose 51 cents a share on $413 million in sales.

The Frank Slootman-led Snowflake (SNOW) said revenue from products rose 84% year-over-year to $394.4 million.

Looking ahead, Snowflake (SNOW) expects its second-quarter product revenue to be between $435 million and $440 million, up 71%-73% year-over-year, with product revenue for its full fiscal year to be in a range of $1.89 billion to $1.9 billion, up between 65% and 67% year-over-year

The StreetAccount consensus was for Q2 product revenue growth of 72%, CNBC reported. For FY22 the consensus was for growth of 66%. The Q2 product revenue growth would be the lowest since Snowflake became a public company, Bloomberg reported.

On Tuesday, Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy raised his rating on Snowflake's (SNOW) stock and said the shares could see strong gains this year.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.