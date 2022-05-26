Pfizer's ervogastat/clesacostat combo gets FDA fast track status for liver disease
May 26, 2022 7:30 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) combo therapy ervogastat and clesacostat to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with liver fibrosis.
- NASH is a condition when fat builds up in the liver and there is also inflammation and liver damage.
- The company said the FDA's decision for the combo therapy — ervogastat (PF-06865571) and clesacostat (PF-05221304) — was backed by data from nonclinical studies and a phase 2a trial, which showed that treatment reduced liver fat with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
- Pfizer (PFE) noted that ervogastat/clesacostat is being evaluating in an ongoing phase 2 trial to check the impact of the treatment on resolution of NASH or improvement in liver fibrosis.
- The study is expected to complete in 2024.