Dollar Tree GAAP EPS of $2.37 beats by $0.36, revenue of $6.9B beats by $130M

May 26, 2022 7:37 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dollar Tree press release (NASDAQ:DLTR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.37 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $6.9B (+6.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Enterprise same-store sales increased 4.4%.
  • Comparable store sales for Dollar Tree increased 11.2%. Family Dollar same-store sales decreased 2.8%.
  • Shares up 5% PM.
  • Q2 Outlook: Net sales of $6.65B to $6.78B vs. consensus of $6.75B and diluted EPS of $1.45 to $1.55 vs. consensus of $1.70.
  • Diluted EPS for FY2022 are now expected to range from $7.80 to $8.20 increased from prior outlook of $7.60 to $7.80 vs. consensus of $7.88; Consolidated net sales are now expected to range from $27.76B to $28.14B vs. previously expected range of $27.22B to $27.85B vs. consensus of $27.89B.
  • The company expects to deliver a mid-single-digit comparable store sales increase for the year, comprised of a high single-digit increase in the Dollar Tree segment and more or less flat comparable store sales in the Family Dollar segment. Selling square footage is expected to grow by approximately 3.9%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.