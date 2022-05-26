Dollar Tree GAAP EPS of $2.37 beats by $0.36, revenue of $6.9B beats by $130M
- Dollar Tree press release (NASDAQ:DLTR): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.37 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $6.9B (+6.5% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Enterprise same-store sales increased 4.4%.
- Comparable store sales for Dollar Tree increased 11.2%. Family Dollar same-store sales decreased 2.8%.
- Shares up 5% PM.
- Q2 Outlook: Net sales of $6.65B to $6.78B vs. consensus of $6.75B and diluted EPS of $1.45 to $1.55 vs. consensus of $1.70.
- Diluted EPS for FY2022 are now expected to range from $7.80 to $8.20 increased from prior outlook of $7.60 to $7.80 vs. consensus of $7.88; Consolidated net sales are now expected to range from $27.76B to $28.14B vs. previously expected range of $27.22B to $27.85B vs. consensus of $27.89B.
- The company expects to deliver a mid-single-digit comparable store sales increase for the year, comprised of a high single-digit increase in the Dollar Tree segment and more or less flat comparable store sales in the Family Dollar segment. Selling square footage is expected to grow by approximately 3.9%.