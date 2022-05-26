Southwest Airlines raises guidance with bookings accelerating

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) raised guidance during an appearance at the Wolfe Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

The airlince company expects Q2 revenue growth of +12% to +15 from a prior view for +8% to +12% growth. That works out to revenue of $6.62B to $6.80B vs. a $6.51B consensus.

Capacity is seen being down 7% from the level in Q2 of 2019.

Economic fuel costs per gallon is estimated at $3.30 to $3.40 vs. $3.05 to $3.15 prior outlook.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) said it continues to experience strong load factors and an acceleration in bookings for summer travel. The improved guidance is primarily attributable to continued passenger yield strength, which has more than offset the increase fuel prices. Barring any unforeseen events and based on current trends, LUV expects solid profits and operating margins, excluding special items, in Q2 and for the remainder of this year.

Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) moved up 1.51% premarket to $43.09.

