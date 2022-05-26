Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares have slumped ~38% after the cloud platform provider reported Q3 results that beat Wall Street estimates, but guided Q4 and full-year 2022 revenue below consensus.

The company generated adj. EPS of -$0.05 on revenue of $403.66M (+17.2% Y/Y) - both topping analysts estimates. Annual contract value billings grew 28% Y/Y to $204.7M. Non-GAAP gross margin also increased by 160 bps to 83.3%.

However, the company issued a weak guidance that prompted analysts to lower their price targets on the stock. "While analysts were pretty upbeat on the company’s performance during its third quarter, they flagged supply chain and other issues which could persist for some time yet," Bloomberg reports.

Nutanix (NTNX) expects revenue in the range of $340M - $360M (vs. $407.66M consensus) for Q4 and $1.535B - $1.555B (vs. $1.60B consensus) for FY22.

Morgan Stanley cut PT on Nutanix (NTNX) from $31 to $18, with analyst Meta Marshall stating that "Nutanix’s third-quarter saw a deterioration at the end of the quarter as customers paused purchases. Pullback in shares is an opportunity, though operating leverage that was meant to be the catalyst is drowned out given supply chain and sales rep resolutions not expected in next quarter"

Piper Sandler slashed target from $47 to $28. Analyst James Fish wrote, "A positive third quarter with upside led by subscription and strengthening renewals was offset for 4Q guidance being cut. 4Q guidance assumes issues significantly worsen, which gives analyst some confidence that his is a "measure twice, cut once". However, management's lack of confirmation in backlog timing and inability to confirm no impact to FY24 free cash flow guidance is “concerning"

Meanwhile, RBC noted that, "Guidance moves lower on emergence of supply chain challenges and increased sales attrition late in the quarter; lower outlook may take several quarters to resolve following several quarters of strong execution." It cut the target on the stock from $45 to $21.

Shares have slumped ~38% and is down 32% YTD