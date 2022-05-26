Burlington Stores could not join the ranks of Thursday’s retail earnings beats.

The New Jersey-based off-price retailer missed on both top and bottom lines with a stark 18% drop in comparable sales catching the market’s attention. While analysts had already expected a 14% decline, the deep drop was a negative surprise.

“We are disappointed with our first quarter results,” CEO Michael O’Sullivan admitted. “The biggest driver of this sales miss was that inventories were too low and unbalanced in February and March.”

He added that sales trends remain “weak” into April and May with inflation having an outsized impact on low-income consumers. O’Sullivan indicated that the company therefore needed to trim forecasts for the full year.

Moving forward, comparable store sales are set to continue falling in a range of a 15% to 13% drop for the second quarter. For the full year, comparable store sales are expected to decrease in the range of 9% to 6%. At the low end, that forecast would double the decline anticipated by analysts prior to the print.

Adjusted EPS forecasts also disappointed with management expecting the notch $6.00 to $7.00 in earnings per share, short of the bar set by analysts at $7.15.

Still, O’Sullivan offered some optimism on consumer spending habits perhaps shifting amid economic turmoil.

“Historically, economic slowdowns have strengthened off-price retail at the expense of other channels,” he explained. “We are already seeing a significantly increased supply of off-price merchandise, and we feel that our conservative sales plan and strong liquidity position us well to take advantage of this opportunity. We also believe that if inflation persists and this economic slowdown spreads, then it may cause shoppers to trade down to off-price, looking for value.”

Shares traded in a volatile manner prior to Thursday’s market open.

