Ekso Bionics names Jerome Wong as interim CFO
May 26, 2022 7:46 AM ETEkso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) on Thursday announced the appointment of Jerome Wong as the company's interim chief financial officer, effective immediately.
- It comes after current CFO Jack Glenn resigned effective June 17, 2022 to pursue a new position at another public company.
- Wong, 48, has served as the Ekso's controller since May 2017 and brings more than 20 years of experience in finance. Previously, he worked in the high technology and life sciences industries, including ABM Industries, XOMA, and Pattern Energy Group.
