SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) said on Thursday that commissioning at its Las Chispas processing plant in Mexico is underway and ahead of the feasibility schedule, with commercial production expected to begin in this year's Q4.

SilverCrest (SILV) said an extensive amount of underground development has been completed to date, and a significant amount of stockpiled ore on surface will allow a more measured ramp-up of underground mining and increased operational flexibility over the first few years of production.

The company also said it expects the capital cost of the Las Chispas project will come in below the $137.7M budgeted in the feasibility study, although final costs remain to be settled.

SilverCrest Metals (SILV) recently reported a Q1 GAAP loss of $0.06/share.