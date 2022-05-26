Parsons secures NITTEC contract for AI-based mobility system
May 26, 2022 7:50 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) has been awarded a contract to provide AI-based regional border transportation management system to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC).
- The contract includes the design, development, implementation, and maintenance of a multi-agency, integrated, advanced transportation management system (ATMS) that will help expedite the movement of goods and people around the Buffalo-Niagara bi-national region in Western New York State and Southern Ontario.
- Key project priorities include balancing multimodal demand across the Niagara Frontier border crossings, improving freight operations by providing targeted information to drivers, using improved weather information in traffic management, improving regional mobility by expanding integrated corridor management activities, and providing the benefits of multi-agency cooperation by creating real-time interagency information sharing and collaboration.