ManpowerGroup slips after BMO Capital pulls bull rating

BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform on sector-wide concerns of slowing staffing-related indicators and negative investor sentiment.

Analyst Jeffrey Silber: "With its sizable European exposure (about 65% of 2022E revenues), the stock had been lagging its US-based peers, given Europe's relatively weaker recovery compared to the US. While this could better position MAN if we enter (or are in) a global recession (potentially less downside), we do not believe the market will be that nuanced."

BMO lowered estimates on ManpowerGroup (MAN) and took the price target down to $84 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $113.25.

Shares of ManpowerGroup (MAN) fell 1.20% in premarket trading on Thursday to $88.73 vs. the 52-week trading range of $84.32 to $124.57.