ManpowerGroup slips after BMO Capital pulls bull rating

May 26, 2022 7:55 AM ETManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

BMO Capital Markets downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform on sector-wide concerns of slowing staffing-related indicators and negative investor sentiment.

Analyst Jeffrey Silber: "With its sizable European exposure (about 65% of 2022E revenues), the stock had been lagging its US-based peers, given Europe's relatively weaker recovery compared to the US. While this could better position MAN if we enter (or are in) a global recession (potentially less downside), we do not believe the market will be that nuanced."

BMO lowered estimates on ManpowerGroup (MAN) and took the price target down to $84 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $113.25.

Shares of ManpowerGroup (MAN) fell 1.20% in premarket trading on Thursday to $88.73 vs. the 52-week trading range of $84.32 to $124.57.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.