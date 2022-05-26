Hyliion Holdings lands order from Holcim US

May 26, 2022

  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) traded higher on Thursday after announcing that Holcim US has ordered 10 units backed by deposits to secure Hypertruck ERX production slots.
  • Holcim plans to utilize the Hyliion technology in its Texas and Oklahoma operations, where the Hypertruck ERX units will replace existing diesel-fueled trucks. Holcim placed the order after visiting Hyliion’s headquarters.
  • "The Hypertruck ERX can be a transformative solution for an organization like Holcim that demonstrates such a strong commitment to green solutions," said Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy.
  • The Hypertruck ERX is described as an electric powertrain that is recharged by an onboard natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks. The powertrain is designed to provide lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance.
  • Shares of HYLN moved up 1.35% in premarket trading.
