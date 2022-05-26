Investors will likely take wait-and-see stance over the summer - J.P. Morgan analyst

J.P. Morgan analyst Gabriela Santos predicted Thursday that investors will likely take a wait-and-see attitude over the summer as they look at how inflation and the economy develop before committing additional capital to the stock market.

"There's still very much a lack of conviction of actually increasing positions. There's a bit of a wait-and-see mode over the next couple of months while we get a little bit more clarity about inflation, rates, growth and valuations," the global market strategist at the J.P. Morgan Asset Management told CNBC.

Santos noted that the sharp decline stocks have seen since the start of the year has created upside potential over the long haul. However, she argued that stock valuations had gotten so high in late 2021 that many investors feel they have not fallen enough to create a strong entry point.

The J.P. Morgan analyst said market participants will also look closely at incoming inflation data over the next few months with the Federal Reserve "on cruise control" when it comes to interest rate hikes.

Santos pointed to incoming corporate earnings as another key data set that investors will watch carefully.

