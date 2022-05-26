The shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) are trading lower in the pre-market Thursday after Bank of America lowered its rating on the Medicaid-leveraged managed care player to Underperform from Buy, citing the risk of a higher cost base.

The analysts led by Kevin Fischbeck argue that Molina (MOH) could be exposed to an elevated Medical Loss Ratio into 2023 without many factors to counteract the effect.

MLR is a closely followed measure of an MCO, indicating the proportion of premiums paid out for medical care.

“The industry is going to have to manage through rapidly declining Medicaid membership, as well as the expiration of the expanded ACA subsidies,” the analysts wrote, referring to a possible end to enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage.

The event will not only slow growth but will change the risk pool in both the Medicaid and exchange business, they added. The analysts caution that Molina (MOH), operating near its peak margins, has only a few offsetting factors to overcome the effect while M&A setup has become increasingly difficult.

The price target lowered to $335 from $355 per share implies an upside of only ~7% to the last close. Molina (MOH) has a ~334.60 average per share target on Wall Street, currently.