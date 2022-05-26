Exela Technologies hires Sriram Ramanathan as CTO

May 26, 2022 8:13 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) has appointed Sriram Ramanathan as chief technology officer.
  • Ramanathan has over 23 years of experience in developing and implementing advanced 23 years of experience in developing and implementing advanced solutions. He previously worked at Genpact (G), where he led the AI and engineering efforts for AI products.
  • In his new role, Sri will focus on all aspects of product direction, solution strategy, and thought leadership in support of the thousands of Exela customers around the globe.
  • XELA shares +2.23% pre-market
