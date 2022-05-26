Vivid Seats to buyback up to $40M shares, seeks to reduce warrant exchange ratio by 12.7%
May 26, 2022 8:14 AM ETVivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) on Thursday announced the receipt of Board's approval to repurchase up to $40M shares through Mar. 31, 2023.
- The online ticketing marketplace company - Vivid Seat- has also announced the exchange offer to reduce the potential dilutive impact of the warrants. The offer for warrant amendment would allow each public warrant that is outstanding upon the closing of the offer be converted into 0.213 shares of Vivid's common shares, which is a ratio 12.7% less than the exchange ratio applicable to the offer.
- Vivid went public last year through the reverse merger deal with SPAC Horizon Acquisition, which attracted investments from DraftKings (DKNG). To note, the deal highlighted that the DraftKings will have the option to sell its shares at a price of $9.77 per share one year after the closing of the Vivid Seats merger.
