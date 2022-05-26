Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) said on Thursday it will advance construction of its Venice Extension Project and Gator Express Meter Project to deliver 1.5B cf/day of natural gas to Venture Global's Plaquemines liquefied natural gas export plant in Louisiana.

Enbridge (ENB) expects the Gator Express Meter Project will be in service in 2023 and sees the Venice Extension Project starting service in 2024, with a combined estimated cost of US$400M.

Venture Global LNG announced a final investment decision on Wednesday to build the proposed Plaquemines LNG facility, after closing on the $13.2B project financing for the 13.3M metric tons/year initial phase of the project.

Enbridge (ENB) "has one of the most exciting asset portfolios in a changing energy environment," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.