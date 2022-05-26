JetBlue issues strong guidance after pointing to bookings strength

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) raised guidance after saying the demand environment continues to be strong with bookings exceeding its expectations.

The carrier now sees Q2 revenue at or above high-end of previous guidance range of 11% to 16% growth vs. the 2019 level. JetBlue now expects flown capacity for Q2 to increase in a range between 2% and 3% compared to Q2 of 2019 (year over three) vs. a prior forecast for 0% to +3%.

Despite the macroeconomic backdrop, JetBlue (JBLU) continues to expect record revenue this summer.

SEC Form 8-K

JetBlue (JBLU) issued its guidance update ahead of an appearance later in the day at the Wolfe Research 2022 Global Transportation and Industrials Conference.

Shares of JBLU moved up 1.85% premarket to $10.45.

Sector watch: Southwest Airlines raises guidance with bookings accelerating