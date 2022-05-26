JetBlue issues strong guidance after pointing to bookings strength
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) raised guidance after saying the demand environment continues to be strong with bookings exceeding its expectations.
The carrier now sees Q2 revenue at or above high-end of previous guidance range of 11% to 16% growth vs. the 2019 level. JetBlue now expects flown capacity for Q2 to increase in a range between 2% and 3% compared to Q2 of 2019 (year over three) vs. a prior forecast for 0% to +3%.
Despite the macroeconomic backdrop, JetBlue (JBLU) continues to expect record revenue this summer.
JetBlue (JBLU) issued its guidance update ahead of an appearance later in the day at the Wolfe Research 2022 Global Transportation and Industrials Conference.
Shares of JBLU moved up 1.85% premarket to $10.45.
