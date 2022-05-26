Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock fell ~26% on May 26 after the company said it received a proposed, final label and medication guide for its sleep disorder drug FT218 from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

In October 2021, the FDA had delayed to approve the company's new drug application (NDA) for FT218 excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy as said it needed more time to review.

Avadel said in a May 26 SEC filing that FDA noted that the FT218 NDA patent statement related to US Patent No. 8,731,963 (the REMS patent) was deemed inappropriate by the FDA.

FDA has asked the company to add a certification to the REMS patent to its NDA.

The company noted that the FDA confirmed, based on the final proposed label, that no additional patent certifications will be required.

Avadel (AVDL) said that it now expects tentative approval of the FT218 NDA with potential full approval on or before the expiration of the REMS patent on June 17, 2023.

The company added that full approval could occur sooner if the REMS patent is delisted from FDA's Orange Book, a court determines the patent is invalid, not infringed or otherwise unenforceable, or a court determines that FDA erred in requesting a certification.

AVDL -26.04% to $2.50 premarket May 26