Westwood Holdings to buy Salient Partners' asset management business
May 26, 2022 8:20 AM ETWestwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Westwood Holdings (NYSE:WHG) on Thursday has agreed to acquire the asset management business of Salient Partners, a Houston-based investment firm.
- Salient, with $4.5B in assets under management ("AUM"), offers a suite of strategies focused on energy and infrastructure, real estate and tactical alternative investments.
- Terms of the acquisition include an upfront payment of $35M using cash on hand upon closing, with deferred payments of up to $25M over several years, the company said. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2022.
- The deal will boost Westwood's (WHG) AUM to $18.4, an increase of 32%, the company said, adding that the purchase of Salient's four investment capabilities will strengthen Westwood's Multi-Asset, Real Assets and Alternatives platform.
- "Incorporating these strategies will allow us to capitalize on the substantial investments we have made in our distribution platform over the last several years and will position us to serve a broad range of client needs and accelerate the growth of our business," said Westwood CEO and President Brian O. Casey.
- In mid-July, American Partners made a $25 per share bid for Westwood.