FTCH, CNCE and LQDA among pre market gainers
- Dollar Tree (DLTR) +17% on Q1 results.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) +17% on Q1 results.
- Destination XL (DXLG) +15% on Q1 results.
- Joby Aviation (JOBY) +15% after receipt of FAA Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate.
- Macy's (M) +14% on Q1 results.
- Dollar General (DG) +12%. on Q1 results.
- iQIYI (IQ) +10% on Q1 results.
- Liquidia (LQDA) +9%.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) +9%.
- Williams-Sonoma (WSM) +9% on Q1 results.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) +7%.
- DatChat (DATS) +7%.
- Lululemon Athletica (LULU) +6% is a compelling opportunity after retail sell-off - Morgan Stanley.
- Twitter (TWTR) +6% Venture capitalist Jim Breyer says Twitter intrinsic value $25 to $30/share.
- Splunk (SPLK) +6%. on Q1 results.
- Baidu (BIDU) +6% on Q1 results.
- Farfetch (FTCH) +5%.