Baidu soars as Q1 results top expectations, led by offline marketing, cloud

May 26, 2022 8:31 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU)BABA, JD, IQBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

Baidu Headquarters

V2images/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares jumped on Thursday after the Chinese tech giant posted first-quarter results that topped expectations, thanks to strength in its core business, particularly non-online marketing and cloud services.

For the period ending March 31, Baidu (BIDU) said it earned an adjusted $1.77 per share on $4.48 billion, compared to estimates of 83 cents per share and $4.16 billion in revenue.

The company attributed the results to its non-online ad business, which rose 35% year-over-year to RMB 5.7 billion ($903 million), up 35% year-over-year, "driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses."

"Revenues from Baidu Core remained healthy with non-ad revenues increasing by 35% year over year, driven by Baidu AI Cloud, which grew 45% year over year in the quarter," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu, in a statement. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to quality revenue growth and an enduring business model. In addition, we will further enhance our overall operational efficiency to drive long-term growth."

During the period, Baidu (BIDU) also noted Adjusted EBITDA was $867 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19%.

Baidu (BIDU) shares rose nearly 5.5% to $125.80 in premarket trading, while other Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and iQiyi (IQ), also rose.

Baidu (BIDU) owns a stake in iQIYI (IQ) and revenue attributed to the video streaming company was $1.15 billion, down 9% year over year.

Alibaba (BABA) also reported first-quarter results on Thursday, topping expectations. However, the Chinese e-commerce giant said it would not provide a full-year outlook for revenue, citing the impact of COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier in May J.P. Morgan upgraded Chinese tech stocks, including Baidu (BIDU), citing an abatement to "significant uncertainties facing the sector."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.