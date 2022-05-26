Jobless claims down 8K to 210K
May 26, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Initial Jobless Claims: -8K to 210K vs. 215K expected and 218K prior.
- 4-week moving average of 206,750 rose from 199,500 in the previous week.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended May 14, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 183,927 in the week ended May 21, a decline of 14,534 (or -7.3%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 7,616 (or -3.8%) from the prior week. And there were 416,310 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.346M vs. 1.310M consensus and 1.315M prior (revised from 1.317M).
- Last week, (May 19) jobless claims hit a four-month high.