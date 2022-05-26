Q1 GDP (second estimate) -1.5% vs. -1.3% consensus, -1.4% initial estimate and +6.9% in Q4.

The downward revision primarily reflects lower private inventory investment and residential investment partly offset by an upward revision to consumer spending.

The decrease in private inventory investment was led by decreases in wholesale trade (mostly motor vehicles), as well as mining, utilities, and construction.

On the bright side, the personal consumption expenditure figures, which the Federal Reserve watches closely as a measure of inflation, were no worse than originally estimated.

PCE price index: +7.0% vs. +7.0% prior.

Core PCE prices: +5.1% vs. +5.2% consensus and 5.2% prior.

Disposable personal income decreased $7.5B, or 0.2% in Q1. By comparison, that measured $72.4B, or 1.6%, in Q4 2021. Inflation exacerbated the decline. Real disposable personal income fell 6.7% vs. a 4.5% in the prior quarter.

Personal saving was $1.03T in Q1, down from $1.45T in Q4. The personal saving rate dropped to 5.6% from 7.9% in the previous quarter.

On Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office boosted its GDP growth projections for 2023 and 2024