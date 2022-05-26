Anaplan Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.06, revenue of $169.16M beats by $3.88M
May 26, 2022 8:34 AM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Anaplan press release (NYSE:PLAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $169.16M (+30.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.88M.
- Remaining Performance Obligations of $1.1 billion, an increase of 33.5% year-over-year. cRPO was $562.1 million, an increase of 27.2% year-over-year.
Subscription revenue was $152.3 million, an increase of 28.7% year-over-year.
The Company will not be providing financial guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and is suspending its financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2023 in light of the pending transaction.