Anaplan Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.06, revenue of $169.16M beats by $3.88M

May 26, 2022 8:34 AM ETAnaplan, Inc. (PLAN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Anaplan press release (NYSE:PLAN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $169.16M (+30.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.88M.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations of $1.1 billion, an increase of 33.5% year-over-year. cRPO was $562.1 million, an increase of 27.2% year-over-year.

  • Subscription revenue was $152.3 million, an increase of 28.7% year-over-year.

  • The Company will not be providing financial guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and is suspending its financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2023 in light of the pending transaction.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.