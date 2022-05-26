NRx Pharma says trial for COVID-19 therapy did not meet key goals
May 26, 2022 8:36 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) have lost ~39% in the pre-market Thursday after the Wilmington, Delaware-based pharmaceutical company said that its ACTIV-3b study for experimental COVID-19 drug Zyesami (aviptadil) did not reach key goals.
- The trial sponsored by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health was designed to evaluate aviptadil and remdesivir in critical COVID-19 patients as monotherapy and in combination against placebo.
- Following a review of 90-day data, the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) has recommended that the company should stop further randomization of aviptadil as the primary objective was not favorable (OR 1.10; 0.79 – 1.54; p=0.56).
- The 90-day secondary endpoint, indicating 37% mortality in the aviptadil group compared to 36% in the placebo group (HR 1.04 (0.77-1.41); p=0.79), was also not supportive, the company said.
Last month, NRx (NRXP) said it filed for FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation for aviptadil.