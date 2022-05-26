RBC Bearings Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.09, revenue of $358.9M beats by $8.99M; issues Q1 revenue guidance above consensus
May 26, 2022 8:36 AM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL), ROLLPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- RBC Bearings press release (NASDAQ:ROLL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.09.
- Adjusted cash diluted EPS $2.15.
- Revenue of $358.9M (+123.9% Y/Y) beats by $8.99M.
- Fourth quarter EBITDA of 25.6%; adjusted EBITDA of 29.1% vs last year adjusted EBITDA of 28.6%.
- Backlog as of April 2, 2022 was $603.1M compared to $394.8M as of April 3, 2021 and $552.7M as of January 1, 2022.
- The company expects net sales to be approximately $355.0 million to $365.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 vs. consensus of $351.06M, compared to $156.2 million last year, a growth rate of 127.3% to 133.7%.