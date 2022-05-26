RBC Bearings Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.09, revenue of $358.9M beats by $8.99M; issues Q1 revenue guidance above consensus

May 26, 2022 8:36 AM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL), ROLLPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • RBC Bearings press release (NASDAQ:ROLL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.09.
  • Adjusted cash diluted EPS $2.15.
  • Revenue of $358.9M (+123.9% Y/Y) beats by $8.99M.
  • Fourth quarter EBITDA of 25.6%; adjusted EBITDA of 29.1% vs last year adjusted EBITDA of 28.6%.
  • Backlog as of April 2, 2022 was $603.1M compared to $394.8M as of April 3, 2021 and $552.7M as of January 1, 2022.
  • The company expects net sales to be approximately $355.0 million to $365.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 vs. consensus of $351.06M, compared to $156.2 million last year, a growth rate of 127.3% to 133.7%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.