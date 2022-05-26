Jack In The Box Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 misses by $0.21, revenue of $322.29M misses by $18.52M

May 26, 2022 8:36 AM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Jack In The Box press release (NASDAQ:JACK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 misses by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $322.29M (+25.3% Y/Y) misses by $18.52M.
  • Jack in the Box same-store sales of -0.8%, +19.8% on a two-year basis
  • Del Taco same-store sales of +2.5%, +22.3% on a two-year basis.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Company-wide Operating EPS of $5.80 to $6.10 vs. consensus of $6.65; Same-Store Sales Guidance: Jack in the Box: Flat to +1.0% (two year stack of +10.3% to +11.3%); Del Taco +3.0% to +4.0% (two year stack of +10.5% to +11.5%).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.