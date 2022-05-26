Jack In The Box Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 misses by $0.21, revenue of $322.29M misses by $18.52M
May 26, 2022 8:36 AM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Jack In The Box press release (NASDAQ:JACK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.16 misses by $0.21.
- Revenue of $322.29M (+25.3% Y/Y) misses by $18.52M.
- Jack in the Box same-store sales of -0.8%, +19.8% on a two-year basis
- Del Taco same-store sales of +2.5%, +22.3% on a two-year basis.
- FY2022 Outlook: Company-wide Operating EPS of $5.80 to $6.10 vs. consensus of $6.65; Same-Store Sales Guidance: Jack in the Box: Flat to +1.0% (two year stack of +10.3% to +11.3%); Del Taco +3.0% to +4.0% (two year stack of +10.5% to +11.5%).