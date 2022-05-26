Dick's Sporting Goods keeps its post-earnings gain even as analysts slash targets

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is holding on to its post-earnings gain with shares up 1.74% in premarket trading on Thursday to follow on the 9.69% jump on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman noted that top-line trends have not decelerated for Dick's and a lowered guide seems to have comforted the market.

"With this newly reset bar, the stock may have a floor. By embedding worsening trends that have yet to materialize, DKS is giving the market a proper earnings base off of which to value, and giving itself an opportunity to potentially beat numbers through the rest of the year. With less uncertainty, the stock may be more resilient when/if data decelerates."

Morgan Stanley kept an Overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer and cut it price target to $115 based on a 9.5X target multiple on 2023 EPS of $12.05 vs. ~11X off $13.40 previously.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Williams Trading lowered its price target on DKS to $125 from $152, Wedbush Securities dropped its PT to $110 from $140, Stifel cut its PT to $75 from $113, and Telsey Advisory Group to slashed its PT $110 from $125.

Dig into the Dick's Sporting Goods earnings call transcript.