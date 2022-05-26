CytomX begins dosing in early-stage study of CX-904 for advanced solid tumors
May 26, 2022 8:37 AM ETCytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 1 dose-escalation study of CX-904 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- "The successful initiation of this first-in-human study represents another major milestone for CytomX, as it marks the third therapeutic modality to enter the clinic from our versatile Probody platform," said CytomX's President and COO Amy Peterson.
- The company said CX-904 is designed to target the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on cancer cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells in the tumor microenvironment.