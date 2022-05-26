Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) unveiled plans on Thursday to create a new diversified metals royalty company - Sandbox Royalties - after combining certain assets from privately-held Rosedale Resources.

Sandstorm (SAND) and Equinox (EQX) each entered into agreements for Rosedale to acquire a portfolio of royalties from Sandstorm for $65M, consisting of $32.1M in Rosedale shares and $32.9M in a promissory note convertible into Rosedale shares, and from Equinox for $28.4M in Rosedale shares.

Upon closing, Rosedale will change its corporate name to Sandbox Royalties.

Sandstorm (SAND) and Equinox (EQX) will hold respective 34% and 30% basic interests in Sandbox, which will have exposure to a range of resource royalties including gold, silver, copper, zinc, graphite and uranium, as well as immediate cash flow from producing royalties.

