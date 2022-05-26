Sow Good announces plan to invest $3.7M capital raise in opening two freeze driers
May 26, 2022 8:38 AM ETSow Good Inc. (SOWG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sow Good (OTCQB:SOWG) stated Thursday that its capital raise of $3.7M through the sale of promissory notes and warrants will be primarily used for the construction of its second and third freeze driers.
- The company manufacturing nutritious products in the freeze dried food industry - Sow Good - said these additional driers are to increase its production capacity aimed at expansion of distribution across North America.
- The two additional freeze driers are said to be fully operational in Q1 2023.
- On distribution, the company has announced the launch of 16 SKUs with KeHE Distributors, and 12 SKUs with Star Wholesale.
- "Expo West, a top trade-show and hotspot for natural products held in Anaheim, CA. in March 2022, was incredibly successful for Sow Good. We are excited to attend the many upcoming tradeshows this summer to continue meeting buyers and increase brand exposure," said Sow Good CEO Claudia Goldfarb.