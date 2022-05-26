MKM Partners analyst Michael Darda expressed skepticism Thursday that the economy is "about to go off a cliff as the always-wrong Davos consensus assumes," arguing instead that interest rates remain well below recession-inducing levels.

In a note issued to clients, the chief economist and market strategist for MKM Partners also stressed that much of the stock market decline over the past several months has signaled a rebalancing after the pandemic dislocation.

Noting that money supplies remain elevated compared to historical levels and that bank lending has accelerated in recent weeks, Darda stressed that even the latest rate increases from the Federal Reserve have left interest rates well below restrictive levels.

"If the policy rate peaked at 2.4% during the last cycle, why on earth would a rate 150 bps below that ... lead us into recession?" he asked.

Commenting on potential recession signals, Darda added, "it will be important to have the recession conversation once reliable measures of the yield curve move into inversion, something that typically occurs one year or more before a downturn actually occurs."

On the recent slide in the stock market, Darda contended that a shift away from pandemic-inflated sectors has caused "the perception of an economy in free fall."

"As reopening goes into full swing and the rate structure advances, there was bound to be some dislocations in the goods economy," the analyst said, noting that "housing and durable goods were the first sectors to go into a boom" amid the COVID lockdowns.

On a transition into services, Darda highlighted the fact that this portion of the economy represents about two-thirds of consumption and four-fifths of employment and income.

