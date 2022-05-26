Chinese car technology company Ecarx Holdings Inc. agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC Cova Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) that will value the combined company at about $3.82 billion.

The transaction includes $300 million in cash held in trust by COVA as well as $45 million in additional capital from strategic partners Geely Holding (OTCPK:GELYF), Luminar (LAZR) and convertible note holder Lotus Technology, according to a statement.

Ecarx was founded in 2017 by Ziyu Shen, its chairman and CEO, and by Eric Li, the company's largest investor. Li is the founder and chairman of Geely, one of the world's largest automotive groups. Ecarx products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits and the company is developing a "full-stack" automotive computing platform.

After the closing of the merger, ECARX's existing shareholders are expected to own approximately 89% of the pro forma combined company. COVA sponsor and controlling shareholders of ECARX have agreed to a 6-month lock-up. The deal is expected to close in Q4.

UBS and Morgan Stanley Asia Limited acted as joint financial advisors to ECARX. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom acted as international legal counsel to ECARX. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as capital markets advisor to COVA and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP acted as its legal counsel.

The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg and comes after the news outlet originally reported in May that SPAC Cova Acquisition (COVA) was said to be in talks to to take Indonesian online travel company Tiket.com public.