Byrna Technologies acquires the assets of Fox Labs for $2.17M
May 26, 2022 8:56 AM ETByrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) has acquired the assets of Fox Labs, which has been in business for more than 30 years and produces pepper spray, catering primarily to law enforcement and other security professionals.
- BYRN is acquiring substantially all the assets of Fox Labs for $2.17M from longtime owner and CEO, Ed Ferguson. Byrna intends to retain the Fox Labs brand.
- Along with the acquisition, Byrna is acquiring the rights to Sudecon, a pepper and tear gas neutralizing agent. Byrna plans to create its own line of Byrna branded sprays.
- As part of the acquisition strategy, Byrna hired industry veteran David Happe to serve as President of the newly created Self-Defense Aerosol Spray division.
- Happe was the former EVP of Mace pepper spray and most recently was a consultant to Fox Labs.