Aspen Group sees 13% growth in annual revenue: Q4 Prelim Report
May 26, 2022 8:57 AM ET
- Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) has released its preliminary estimates on Thursday with fourth quarter's revenue expected to be $19.4M (+1.6% Y/Y).
- That will take full year's revenue to $76.7M (+13% Y/Y).
- Q4 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $0.3 - $0.6M.
- Quarterly Net Loss to be between $2.4M - $2.1M.
- As disclosed already Aspen has entered into an agreement with an insurance company that issued an approximately $18.3M surety bond as required by the State of Arizona.
- The education technology company said it has reduced marketing spend by $1.5M during the quarter from its original plan to ensure adequate available funds to collateralize the issuance of the bond.
- Aspen anticipates a lower fourth quarter cash burn than forecasted during the third quarter of approximately $1M resulting in an ending unrestricted cash balance of approximately $6.5M.
- Included in cash activity during the quarter is the receipt of proceeds from the $10M convertible note offset by the restriction of $5M to collateralize the $18.3M surety bond.
- Forward Looking Statement: "To further enhance our liquidity position, we are in active discussions with potential lenders regarding an accounts receivable financing facility that would satisfy our cash flow needs until the company achieves positive cash flow from operations. We expect to close this facility prior to our fourth quarter earnings call on July 19, 2022," said Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of Aspen Group.
