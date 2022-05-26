Sysco rallies after JPMorgan turns bullish with profits holding up

JPMorgan upgraded Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to an Overweight rating after having the food distribution stock slotted at Neutral.

Analyst John Ivankoe said recent meeting with Sysco's (SYY) CEO and CFO gave the firm confidence of upcoming supply chain and delivery changes to increase market share across the broad U.S. account base. In addition, underlying demand is said to look solid including the ability to pass on continued back-door commodity cost increases.

While Sysco (SYY) said it "doesn't like" double digit inflation, the observation is made that it has produced record gross profit dollars per case in a difficult operating expense environment.

Crunching the numbers on SYY, a targeted free cash flow yield of 4.5% brings a December 2023 price target of $98 into play, which is noted to be comparable to quick-service restaurant and staples peers.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY) rose 2.86% premarket on Thursday to $81.40 vs. the 52-week trading range of $68.05 to $91.53.