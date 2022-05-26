DiDi Global shares flex more muscle in wake of U.S. de-listing roadmap
May 26, 2022 9:01 AM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)BIDUBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares climbed almost 4% in pre-market trading, Thursday, as the Chinese ride-sharing leader gained more ground following its plans to de-list from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Earlier this week, DiDi (DIDI) got a boost after the company informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to file the necessary paperwork to de-list its shares from U.S. markets on or after June 2. DiDi (DIDI) said its shares would stop trading on the NYSE about 10 days after it files the appropriate documentation.
- The move comes along with DiDi's (DIDI) plans to re-list its shares in Hong Kong. The company has been under intense pressure from Chinese regulatory authorities regarding its business practices and use of customer data for nearly a year.
- Along with DiDi (DIDI), Chinese tech giant Baidu (BIDU) saw its shares surge after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter results prior to U.S. markets opening on Thursday.