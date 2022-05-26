Apyx Medical gains as FDA clears Renuvion for wrinkle reduction

May 26, 2022 9:00 AM ETApyx Medical Corporation (APYX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • The shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) added ~6% in the pre-market Thursday after the medical device maker announced that the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for the use of its Renuvion cosmetic technology in certain dermal resurfacing procedures.
  • Accordingly, Renuvion is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II or III, the company said.
  • Apyx (APYX) Chief Executive Charlie Goodwin said that nearly 200,000 wrinkle reduction procedures are performed in the U.S. annually.
  • The company plans for a limited commercial launch of Renuvion for the indication in 3Q 2022 before a full commercial rollout by the end of 2022.
  • Read: In March, Apyx (APYX) shares plunged after the FDA flagged safety concerns linked to certain products marketed by the company.
