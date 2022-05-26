Flowers Foods raises dividend 4.8% to $0.22

May 26, 2022 9:35 AM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) declares $0.22/share quarterly dividend, 4.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.21.
  • Forward yield 3.28%
  • Payable June 23; for shareholders of record June 9; ex-div June 8.
  • In other actions, the board increased the company's share repurchase authorization by 20M shares. At the close of the company's first quarter on April 23, 2022, 5.4M shares remained under the existing authorization. 
  • With this, the company's current buyback authorization increases to 25.4M shares.
  • See FLO Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.