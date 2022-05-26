Flowers Foods raises dividend 4.8% to $0.22
May 26, 2022 9:35 AM ETFlowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) declares $0.22/share quarterly dividend, 4.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.21.
- Forward yield 3.28%
- Payable June 23; for shareholders of record June 9; ex-div June 8.
- In other actions, the board increased the company's share repurchase authorization by 20M shares. At the close of the company's first quarter on April 23, 2022, 5.4M shares remained under the existing authorization.
- With this, the company's current buyback authorization increases to 25.4M shares.