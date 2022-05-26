CBD of Denver to distribute OTO's products in Asia
May 26, 2022 9:07 AM ETCBD of Denver Inc. (CBDD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CBD of Denver (OTCPK:CBDD) said that in Q2 it signed an agreement with London-based luxury CBD consumer brand OTO to be their distribution partner in Asia.
- "We are extremely excited to welcome the OTO brand to the mellow portfolio of brands in Hong Kong. This agreement will combine retail and technology/e-commerce distribution to enable mellow to continue the great work that the OTO team have achieved in other markets, and in doing so, will position OTO as the leading luxury CBD and wellness brand in the Asian markets," said CBD of Denver CEO Paul Gurney.