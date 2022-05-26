OpGen rises 8% on positive data from trial testing Unyvero hospitalized pneumonia panel

  • Diagnostic firm OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock rose 8.6% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said its Unyvero Hospitalized Pneumonia (HPN) panel reduced the use of inappropriate antibiotic therapy by 39 hours in an interventional trial.
  • Unyvero results combined with antibiotic stewardship were efficient and safe in decreasing time on inappropriate antibiotic therapy in hospitalized patients with pneumonia at risk for Gram-negative bacteria.
  • The trial was conducted at two tertiary care centers in Switzerland.
  • The main goal of the study was the duration of inappropriate antibiotic therapy from bronchoscopy to discharge or up to 30 days after bronchoscopy.
  • The study showed that Unyvero has a higher sensitivity than conventional microbiological culture when clinical syndrome or imaging is used as the reference standard, the company said.
