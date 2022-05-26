Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) fiscal Q2 earnings benefited from the release of provisions on performing loans and strength in its Personal & Commercial Banking and Insurance operations, partly offset by weaker results from Capital Markets.

Note that the company also raised its quarterly dividend to C$1.20 (US$0.94) per share from C$0.94.

Q2 EPS of C$2.96 (US$2.31), beating the average analyst estimate of C$2.68, increased from C$2.84 in Q1 and C$2.76 in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings for the quarter ended April 30, 2022 included releases of provisions on performing loans of C$504M, higher than the C$260M of provisions released in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 preprovision pretax earnings of C$5.0B (US$3.9B) rose 4% Q/Q and fell 2% Y/Y.

Q2 net interest income of C$5.27B was roughly the same as Q1 and increased from C$4.85B in Q2 2021. Net interest margin of 1.45% rose from 1.39% in the prior quarter, but fell from 1.50% in the year-ago period.

Q2 non-interest income of C$5.95B fell from C$7.80B in Q1 and from C$6.76B in Q2 2021.

RBC's (RY) total trading revenue of C$931M dropped from C$1.03B in the prior quarter and from C$1.02B in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue of C$11.2B fell from C$13.1B in Q1 and from C$11.6B in Q2 2021; the Q/Q decline was mainly due to lower insurance revenue.

Q2 provision for credit losses was a benefit of C$342M vs. a provision of C$105M in Q1 and benefit of C$96M in the year-ago quarter.

Return on equity of 18.4% increased 110 basis points from Q1 2021 and declined 100 bps from Q2 2021.

Personal & Commercial Banking net income of C$2.23B increased 13% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y, helped by an increased credit loss recovery.

Wealth Management net income of C$750M fell 6% Q/Q, mainly on the impact of a partial release of a legal provision in the U.S. Wealth Management business in the prior quarter. On a Y/Y basis, net income rose 10%, on higher average fee-based client assets, reflecting net sales and market appreciation.

Insurance net income of C$206M rose 5% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y.

Investor & Treasury Services net income of C$121M rose 3% Q/Q and was roughly flat Y/Y.

Capital Markets net income of C$795M fell 23% Q/Q, mainly on lower fixed income and equity trading revenue across most regions vs. strong client activity in the prior quarter. Y/Y, net income dropped 26%.

Earlier, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) non-GAAP EPS of C$2.96 beats by C$0.28, revenue of C$11.22B misses by C$710M