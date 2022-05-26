Safe-T secures a non-dilutive $2M line of credit
- Safe-T (NASDAQ:SFET) secures a $2M revolving credit line facility with United Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank for a period of 12 months to support the growth of its consumer privacy solutions, at an interest rate of secured overnight financing rate plus 5.5% per annum, to be paid quarterly for the actual withdrawn balance.
- The company plans to work with the bank to extend the credit facility duration upon maturity, and to increase it.
The Credit Facility offers a 3x multiple on eligible revenues, is secured against all of the assets of CyberKick, is guaranteed by Safe-T and includes a refundable deposit by the Company of USD $500,000.
"We are pleased to complete this non-dilutive credit facility that provides our consumer business with financial flexibility. This facility will support our commercialization efforts and growth as we scale up our consumer acquisition program. Furthermore, we believe that securing this credit line from a leading Israeli bank is an important validation of our improved financial profile,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer