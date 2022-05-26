AltaGas to sell Alaskan utilities to TriSummit in $800M deal

May 26, 2022 9:09 AM ETAltaGas Ltd. (ATGFF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) said on Thursday that it agreed to sell its Alaskan utilities to TriSummit Utilities for US$800M, saying the deal will help it reduce debt while also funding growth through investments in infrastructure upgrade programs.

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) said the sale includes its 100% interest in local gas distribution company Enstar Natural Gas; the Alaska Pipeline Co., which operates transmission and distribution pipeline for Enstar; and a 65% indirect interest in Cook Inlet Natural Gas Storage Alaska.

The company said FY 2022 guidance remains unchanged and includes normalized EPS of $1.80-$1.95, vs. actual normalized EPS of $1.78 and GAAP EPS of $0.82 in 2021, and 2022 normalized EBITDA guidance of $1.5B-$1.55B, vs. actual normalized EBITDA of $1.49B.

AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) recently reported Q1 normalized EPS of C$1.01 on revenues of C$3.89B.

