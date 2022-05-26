Rubicon Technologies partners with Palantir for new waste management data products
May 26, 2022 9:13 AM ETRubicon Technology, Inc. (RBCN)PLTRBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBCN) stated Thursday it has signed a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to be supported by Palantir’s Foundry operating system.
- The deal aims at developing a joint go-to-market strategy for the commercialization of new Rubicon subscription data products and supporting workflows in its business of cloud-based offerings to waste collection companies.
- "We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Palantir, and we believe that it will take our data capabilities to the next level, enabling our customers and hauler partners to optimize their waste and recycling operations, save money, grow their businesses, and execute on their sustainability goals," said Nate Morris, Chairman and CEO of Rubicon.
- Also Read: Palantir Technologies CEO sees 20%-30% risk of nuclear war